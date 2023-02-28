Injured forward Zhang Yuning left out of China soccer squad

Beijing Guoan forward Zhang Yuning, who is recovering from a shoulder operation, has been left out of China's national team roster unveiled on Monday.

His exclusion means no players from Beijing Guoan have been selected for the 24-player squad, which will gather in Haikou, Hainan Province on Wednesday for a training camp under newly-appointed head coach Aleksandar Jankovic.

China has not played a game since a 2-0 defeat to Oman in their last 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying game last March.

Zhang, who had the operation on his right shoulder on January 10, traveled to the Netherlands in early February for rehabilitation.

The 26-year-old striker finished the 2022 Chinese Super League season as Beijing Guoan's top scorer with 19 goals.