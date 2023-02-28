﻿
Beijing reports surge in influenza cases

With the resumption of schools and colleges and the jump in social activities, Beijing is reporting a surge in influenza cases.
AFP

A boy and a woman rest on a bench at a park in Beijing on February 27, 2023.

Influenza infections are on the rise in Beijing, with type A flu accounting for 99 percent of cases, according to the capital's disease control authorities.

The low flu infection rate over the last three years has resulted in a low level of immunity in the population, according to Zhang Daitao, a Beijing CDC official.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, people in public places have been required to wear masks.

The number of influenza-like cases increased by 78 percent last week compared to the same time last year. But the level of the outbreak now is still less than when it was at its worst in December of the 2018-2019 epidemic season.

The increased flu infection is being attributed in part to the start of college and school year. According to Zhang, frequent crowd flows and increased social activities also contributed to the surge in infections.

Serious complications are more likely in children under the age of 5, the elderly, and people with chronic diseases or frail constitutions.

Such people should keep a close eye on their physical changes when they have a fever, chills, or other symptoms. If their condition worsens, they should seek medical attention immediately, Zhang said.

Flu typically manifests as an acute attack with symptoms such as fever (up to 39-40°C in some cases), chills, headache, muscle soreness, joint pain, extreme fatigue, and loss of appetite.

