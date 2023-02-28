﻿
News / Metro

Families with rare-disease patients enjoy a tour of Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:58 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
Four families with children suffering from rare diseases traveled to Shanghai for three days as part of a welfare program to fulfill their childhood dreams of seeing the world.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:58 UTC+8, 2023-02-28       0
Families with rare-disease patients enjoy a tour of Shanghai
Ti Gong

A trip to the Normandie Apartments

Four families with children suffering from rare diseases took a three-day trip to Shanghai as part of a public welfare program to fulfill their dreams of seeing the world.

This year's World Rare Disease Day falls on Tuesday and is themed "Share Your Colors."

Since its inception in 2015, the Chinese Organization for Rare Disorders has assisted over 100 families with rare-disease patients in realizing their travel dreams. The program has covered more than 50 cities in 14 provinces.

Since Sunday, the program has become a permanent feature of the organization.

Families with rare-disease patients enjoy a tour of Shanghai
Ti Gong

At Changfeng Ocean World

It is the first of its kind in China, and its goal is to provide psychological comfort to patients with rare diseases and their families through travel.

Such families are encouraged to step out because travel can in some way make them forget their diseases, while many families can't afford to travel, according to Huang Rufang, the organization's founder and director.

Families with rare-disease patients enjoy a tour of Shanghai
Ti Gong

A family waits to board the cruise ship.

The four families took Huangpu River cruises and visited the Normandie Apartments, the Shanghai Natural History Museum, and Changfeng Ocean World.

"My son was excited because it was the first time he saw a big ship," a man surnamed Zhang said. "He treasured the opportunity to travel and never missed a sunrise in Shanghai because he was so excited that he woke up early."

"We hope that they will recall the happy moments when they face tough times and difficulties in the future. Hopefully, the trip will give them some relief and strength," Huang said.

Families with rare-disease patients enjoy a tour of Shanghai
Ti Gong

A child suffering from a rare disease visits Changfeng Ocean World.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huangpu
Shanghai Natural History Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     