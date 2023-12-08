News / Sport

ITTF announces VR table tennis world title event in 2024

  17:30 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0
  17:30 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Executive Board has announced an inaugural VR table tennis world title event scheduled for 2024.

The decision was approved during a meeting of the ITTF Executive Board, held in Lausanne, Switzerland on December 6-7.

The ITTF will now actively seek partners to collaborate in delivering a spectacular VR table tennis event in the second half of 2024.

"This initiative aligns with the ITTF's commitment to being at the forefront of the Olympic Movement, with an eye on potential inclusion in the International Olympic Committee's exploration of Olympic Esports Games," read the ITTF's press release.

VR table tennis gained international recognition when it was featured as an exhibition sport at the Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in June 2023.

"VR table tennis represents an integral part of the ITTF's mission to elevate the profile of table tennis worldwide. By embracing Esports and constant innovation, we are shaping the future of table tennis, taking it to new heights," said ITTF president Petra Sorling.

"The success of the Olympic Esports Series and the perspective of Olympic Esports Games inspired us to expedite our efforts, ensuring that we are well-prepared and experienced to contribute significantly to future Esports events," she added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
