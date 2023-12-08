Three colours of Hainan: Artistic journey around the island

From the tranquility of blue to the passion of red and the harmony of green, the hues speak a universal language of the rich tapestry of life and culture on the island.

Being a visual person, I perceive places through the lens of colors. You might wonder why colors matter to me. To clarify, colors aren't just visual spectacles. They serve as emotional channels that unveil the essence of a place. Driven by this belief, I ventured into Hainan, China's largest island, aiming to uncover its essence through the spectrum of colors. Each hue became a brushstroke, painting a vivid tale of culture, tradition, and natural beauty.

Chapter 1. Blue

Hainan Island is surrounded by an abundance of blue – from the vast sky to the calming sea waters. From the deep indigo to the tranquil azure, blue symbolizes tranquility, vastness, and boundless possibilities. It beckons us to explore the unknown depths and invites a sense of calmness, mirroring the ever-expansive horizon. Throughout history, blue has been associated with purity, wisdom, and the tranquil essence of nature, echoing the eternal dance of sky and sea in Hainan.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Chapter 2. Red

The color red, symbolizing passion and energy, brings to life the narrow streets of Sanya. It embodied the spirit of the local culture and traditions, unveiling the uniqueness of the local architecture and numerous temples. In the Rose Valley in Sanya, where the air is fragrant with floral allure, one can taste the essence of red in a cup of rose tea. Red resonates with life's energy, love's fervor, and the pulsating heartbeats of a vibrant culture.

Arina Yakupova / SHINE

Chapter 3. Green

The lush, tropical forests and picturesque national parks of Hainan Island are permeated with the vibrant green color, symbolizing life and nature. This has granted the island an emerald beauty. Maona Village in Wuzhishan is surrounded by a beautifully balanced green environment that echoes the cultural heritage of the Li Minority. Green signifies renewal, growth, and the harmonious interplay between tradition and nature on Hainan Island.



Arina Yakupova / SHINE

These three colors – blue, red, and green – transformed my journey to Hainan Island into a magical adventure, leaving unforgettable memories and inspiring new discoveries.

Each color in Hainan's palette has a story. From the tranquility of blue to the passion of red and the harmony of green, the hues speak a universal language, inviting us to visit island and explore its rich tapestry of life and culture.

This trip to Hainan was a part of the media tour "An open Future".