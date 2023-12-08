News / World

12 rockets land near US embassy in Baghdad

Xinhua
  16:45 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0
Some 12 rockets landed on Friday near the US Embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, capital of Iraq, an Iraqi Interior Ministry source said.
Xinhua
  16:45 UTC+8, 2023-12-08       0

Some 12 rockets landed on Friday near the US Embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, capital of Iraq, an Iraqi Interior Ministry source said.

The attack took place before dawn when the rockets landed in the vicinity of the embassy in the Green Zone, which also houses some of the main Iraqi government offices, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The source said that alarm sirens were heard inside the embassy area, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Military bases housing US forces in Iraq and US bases in Syria have been attacked by armed Shiite militias, as part of retaliatory measures amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The heavily fortified Green Zone has been frequently targeted by insurgents' mortar and rocket attacks. The roughly 10 square km zone is located on the west bank of the Tigris River, which bisects the Iraqi capital.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     