Shanghai to host FISE World Series of extreme sports

The 2024 FISE World Series, officially known as the Festival International des Sports Extrêmes, will take place next month in Xuhui District, attracting top extreme sports athletes from around the globe.

The event, the world's largest comprehensive extreme sports competition, will be held on the West Bund waterfront from October 16 to 20.

Known for its high-energy, adrenaline-pumping sports, FISE has attracted over 500 athletes from more than 16 countries to compete in six top-level events, including BMX (bicycle motocross) freestyle, skateboarding and breakdancing.

The competitions will take place across four major venues in the West Bund area, including the West Bund Dome Art Center and Oil Tank Plaza.

In addition to the competitions, a massive carnival, spanning over 70,000 square meters, will blend sports with art, music, food, and cultural experiences along the Huangpu River.

The carnival is designed to cater to all ages, offering activities ranging from live performances to outdoor camping experiences, according to the Xuhui government.