Shanghai to host FISE World Series of extreme sports

  09:59 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
The world's largest sports competition of its kind will be held on the West Bund waterfront from October 16 to 20 when over 500 athletes from nearly 20 countries will take part.
Ti Gong

A BMX Freestyle athlete shows his skills during a previous FISE World Series.

The 2024 FISE World Series, officially known as the Festival International des Sports Extrêmes, will take place next month in Xuhui District, attracting top extreme sports athletes from around the globe.

The event, the world's largest comprehensive extreme sports competition, will be held on the West Bund waterfront from October 16 to 20.

Known for its high-energy, adrenaline-pumping sports, FISE has attracted over 500 athletes from more than 16 countries to compete in six top-level events, including BMX (bicycle motocross) freestyle, skateboarding and breakdancing.

The competitions will take place across four major venues in the West Bund area, including the West Bund Dome Art Center and Oil Tank Plaza.

In addition to the competitions, a massive carnival, spanning over 70,000 square meters, will blend sports with art, music, food, and cultural experiences along the Huangpu River.

The carnival is designed to cater to all ages, offering activities ranging from live performances to outdoor camping experiences, according to the Xuhui government.

Ti Gong

Hervé André-Benoît, CEO and founder of Hurricane Group, introduces the Shanghai event at a press conference on Wednesday.

The introduction of FISE to China is the result of a partnership between Shanghai West Bund Group and France's Hurricane Group, the event's founding organization.

The collaboration, formalized last October, aims to develop the extreme sports industry in China and expand FISE's influence in Asia.

"I am incredibly proud to see an international event of this caliber being hosted in China. I can't wait for the October competition, and I hope to see more people getting involved in these sports," said Deng Yawen, China's BMX Freestyle gold medalist at the Paris Olympics.

A new 8,000-square-meter international BMX park, developed in collaboration between the West Bund Group and FISE, will debut during the event at the West Bund's Dream Center.

The venue will host the youth and amateur competitions for the Shanghai stop and will remain open as a long-term facility for training and local competitions.

"West Bund is the most suitable venue in China for hosting FISE," said Song Yulin, general manager of Hurricane Group China.

Beyond its cultural and artistic reputation, the West Bund is emerging as a sports hub, featuring extensive facilities like running and cycling paths, skate parks and basketball courts, according to the West Bund Group.



Ti Gong

A BMX Freestyle athlete in action during a previous FISE World Series.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu River
Xuhui
Huangpu
