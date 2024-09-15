﻿
Motocross World Championship roars off in Fengxian

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-09-15
The 2024 Motocross World Championship China leg took place on Sunday in Shanghai's Fengxian District.
Ti Gong

A rider soars through the air at the 2024 Motocross World Championship in Fengxian District on Sunday as spectators cheer from the sidelines.

The 2024 Motocross World Championship (MXGP) China leg took place on Sunday in Shanghai's Fengxian District.

The approaching Typhoon Bebinca shortened the schedule from two days to a single day.

More than 70 riders from 33 teams across 22 countries competed at the Shanghai International Motocross Circuit near Hangzhou Bay, the only track in China meeting international standards.

The competition includes three categories: MXGP (450CC), MX2 (250CC), and Youth (85CC). It marks the return of MXGP to China after a four-year break.

Lucas Coenen, an 18-year-old rider from Belgium, won the MX2 category, while reigning 2023 world champion Jorge Prado from Spain took the MXGP title.

Shanghai's Vice Mayor Xie Dong opened the event, while Fengxian District's director Wang Yiqun expressed hopes to leverage the championship to boost regional sports tourism.

Wang said the district aims to develop itself as a sports and health hub in southern Shanghai by hosting more top-tier international events.

Ti Gong

Winners of the MXGP China leg celebrate on stage with champagne.

MXGP is one of the world's leading motorsport events, alongside Formula One, MotoGP, and the World Rally Championship. Founded more than 100 years ago, it attracts millions of fans and holds over 20 races annually across various countries.

In 2019, Fengxian secured exclusive rights to host the MXGP China leg for six years. That year, the race generated more than 76 million yuan (US$10.7 million) in direct and 178 million yuan in indirect economic benefits.

Despite the typhoon, this year's event featured top riders, including five-time world champion Tim Gajser from Slovenia and Dutch racer Jeffrey Herlings, nicknamed "The Bullet."

Notably, the number of Chinese riders is increasing, with six competing this year. A youth competition also saw 20 young domestic racers participate.

The event is part of a broader effort to promote tourism in Fengxian, coinciding with the "Shanghai Summer" international consumer season.

Spectators can enjoy various activities, including motorcycle stunts, live music, and local cultural displays, further boosting local consumption. It is also part of Shanghai's ambition to become a major international sports city.

Ti Gong

Racers burst from the starting line at the Shanghai International Motocross Circuit at the 2024 MXGP event.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
