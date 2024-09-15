Motocross World Championship roars off in Fengxian

The 2024 Motocross World Championship (MXGP) China leg took place on Sunday in Shanghai's Fengxian District.

The approaching Typhoon Bebinca shortened the schedule from two days to a single day.

More than 70 riders from 33 teams across 22 countries competed at the Shanghai International Motocross Circuit near Hangzhou Bay, the only track in China meeting international standards.

The competition includes three categories: MXGP (450CC), MX2 (250CC), and Youth (85CC). It marks the return of MXGP to China after a four-year break.

Lucas Coenen, an 18-year-old rider from Belgium, won the MX2 category, while reigning 2023 world champion Jorge Prado from Spain took the MXGP title.

Shanghai's Vice Mayor Xie Dong opened the event, while Fengxian District's director Wang Yiqun expressed hopes to leverage the championship to boost regional sports tourism.

Wang said the district aims to develop itself as a sports and health hub in southern Shanghai by hosting more top-tier international events.