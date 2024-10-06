F1H2O Grand Prix crosses line at cruise liner port

The 2024 F1H2O Grand Prix, the highest class of inshore powerboat racing, wrapped up in Shanghai's Baoshan District on Sunday.

Rusty Wyatt from Sharjah Team won the race. Erik Stark from Victory Team placed second, while Jonas Andersson with Team Vietnam took third.

The race lasted nearly 30 minutes at Wusongkou International Cruise Port, Asia's busiest cruise liner port at the mouth of the Yangtze River.

The race began at 9:26am. The water was calm as 19 boats sped off, creating impressive waves and loud engine roars. Racers reached speeds of up to 266 kilometers per hour.

Wyatt, a Canadian, finished first with a time that showcased his skill. Stark and Andersson, both Swedish, followed closely behind.