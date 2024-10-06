﻿
News / Sport

F1H2O Grand Prix crosses line at cruise liner port

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:47 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0
The 2024 F1H2O Grand Prix, the highest class of inshore powerboat racing, wrapped up in Shanghai's Baoshan District on Sunday.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  13:47 UTC+8, 2024-10-07       0
F1H2O Grand Prix crosses line at cruise liner port
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Nineteen racers from 13 countries clashed at Wusongkou International Cruise Port for the 2024 F1H2O Grand Prix.

The 2024 F1H2O Grand Prix, the highest class of inshore powerboat racing, wrapped up in Shanghai's Baoshan District on Sunday.

Rusty Wyatt from Sharjah Team won the race. Erik Stark from Victory Team placed second, while Jonas Andersson with Team Vietnam took third.

The race lasted nearly 30 minutes at Wusongkou International Cruise Port, Asia's busiest cruise liner port at the mouth of the Yangtze River.

The race began at 9:26am. The water was calm as 19 boats sped off, creating impressive waves and loud engine roars. Racers reached speeds of up to 266 kilometers per hour.

Wyatt, a Canadian, finished first with a time that showcased his skill. Stark and Andersson, both Swedish, followed closely behind.

F1H2O Grand Prix crosses line at cruise liner port
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

Racers fine-tune their boats on the shore as they prepare for the race ahead.

Peter Morin, from China Tianrong F1H2O Team, faced engine issues during qualifying. He started the final race in a lower position but managed to finish sixth. Another teammate, Brent Dillard, placed seventh, contributing four points to the team's standings.

The event was organized by the International Powerboat Federation and supported by various local government agencies.

It marked the return of the F1H2O series to Shanghai after 20 years. Nineteen top racers from 13 countries participated, including teams from the UK, France, Portugal, Sweden, and Norway.

The event was broadcast live to more than 100 countries, showcasing both the race and the Shanghai International Cruise Resort. Baoshan, known for its waterways, is developing into a major tourist area.

Alongside the race, the event included youth activities promoting environmental awareness. The events encouraged students to engage in green initiatives and participate in sports.

F1H2O Grand Prix crosses line at cruise liner port
Zhou Shengjie / SHINE

A powerboat thunders across the water at the cruise terminal, leaving a trail of spray.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     