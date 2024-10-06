F1H2O Grand Prix crosses line at cruise liner port
The 2024 F1H2O Grand Prix, the highest class of inshore powerboat racing, wrapped up in Shanghai's Baoshan District on Sunday.
Rusty Wyatt from Sharjah Team won the race. Erik Stark from Victory Team placed second, while Jonas Andersson with Team Vietnam took third.
The race lasted nearly 30 minutes at Wusongkou International Cruise Port, Asia's busiest cruise liner port at the mouth of the Yangtze River.
The race began at 9:26am. The water was calm as 19 boats sped off, creating impressive waves and loud engine roars. Racers reached speeds of up to 266 kilometers per hour.
Wyatt, a Canadian, finished first with a time that showcased his skill. Stark and Andersson, both Swedish, followed closely behind.
Peter Morin, from China Tianrong F1H2O Team, faced engine issues during qualifying. He started the final race in a lower position but managed to finish sixth. Another teammate, Brent Dillard, placed seventh, contributing four points to the team's standings.
The event was organized by the International Powerboat Federation and supported by various local government agencies.
It marked the return of the F1H2O series to Shanghai after 20 years. Nineteen top racers from 13 countries participated, including teams from the UK, France, Portugal, Sweden, and Norway.
The event was broadcast live to more than 100 countries, showcasing both the race and the Shanghai International Cruise Resort. Baoshan, known for its waterways, is developing into a major tourist area.
Alongside the race, the event included youth activities promoting environmental awareness. The events encouraged students to engage in green initiatives and participate in sports.