Qingpu to host inaugural Yangtze River Delta half marathon

The race on December 15 will feature 5,000 competitors from 14 different countries and regions with the route passing various tourist attractions in the district.
Ti Gong

A race against time.

A sports and tourism carnival is set to take place in the Yangtze River Delta region as 5,000 runners, including those from 14 countries and regions across four continents, will compete in a thrilling race in Qingpu New City of Qingpu District.

The inaugural 2024 Yangtze River Delta · Qingpu New City Half Marathon will start at the Qinglifang (Qing Cube) Sports Center in Qingpu New City on December 15, featuring diversified activities such as sports games and a bazaar.

There will be runners from countries such as the United States and Russia. The event is divided into the half marathon (21.0975 kilometers) and the joy run (3.6 kilometers).

Ti Gong

The starting point is set at Qinglifang (Qing Cube) Sports Center.

Organizers have invited everyone to enjoy the fun of both sports and tourism as a food bazaar will be set up at the sports center on the day of the race.

The two routes will string together a series of tourist attractions and landmarks in the area and people are also invited to enjoy the adrenaline rush of running and the joys of sightseeing.

Temporary traffic restrictions will be in place on race day.

Ti Gong

The marathon takes runners to tourist attractions.

Marathon Route 1:

Qinglifang (Qing Cube) Sports Center 青立方体育中心 (477 Xiuze Road 秀泽路477号) – Shanghai Songze Site Museum 上海崧泽遗址博物馆 (3993 Huqingping Highway 沪青平公路3993号) – Wanshou Pogoda 万寿塔 – Zhidao Academy 知道书院 (23 Lane 405 Qingsong Road 青松路405弄23号) – Zhujiajiao Ancient Town 朱家角古镇

Marathon Route 2:

Qinglifang (Qing Cube) Sports Center 青立方体育中心 (477 Xiuze Road 秀泽路477号) – Qingpu Library 青浦图书馆 (60 Qinglong Road 青龙路60号) – Xiayang Lake 夏阳湖 – Qingpu Museum 青浦博物馆 (1000 Huaqing Rd S. 华青南路1000号)

Ti Gong

The marathon takes runners to tourist attractions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
