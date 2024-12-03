Qingpu to host inaugural Yangtze River Delta half marathon

A sports and tourism carnival is set to take place in the Yangtze River Delta region as 5,000 runners, including those from 14 countries and regions across four continents, will compete in a thrilling race in Qingpu New City of Qingpu District.

The inaugural 2024 Yangtze River Delta · Qingpu New City Half Marathon will start at the Qinglifang (Qing Cube) Sports Center in Qingpu New City on December 15, featuring diversified activities such as sports games and a bazaar.

There will be runners from countries such as the United States and Russia. The event is divided into the half marathon (21.0975 kilometers) and the joy run (3.6 kilometers).