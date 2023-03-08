﻿
US set to lift COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to end on Friday mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, joining other countries in dropping the requirements, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Last week, Japan dropped a requirement that everyone take a test for the virus upon arrival from China. The source told Reuters the United States would continue to monitor cases in China and around the world. The US decision was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

The CDC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The United States in early January joined India, Canada, Italy, Japan and other countries in taking new measures amid China's eased COVID-19 prevention and control measures. It required new air passengers 2 and older to get a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China's mainland, Hong Kong or Macau.

The United States in December expanded its voluntary genomic sequencing program at airports, adding Seattle and Los Angeles.

The source told Reuters Tuesday the CDC would keep that program, known as the Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance Program (TGS), which asks travelers to volunteer to help with the early detection of new variants.

TGS will continue to monitor flights from China and regional transportation hubs, as well as flights from more than 30 other countries, the source said.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Xiang
