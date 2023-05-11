﻿
News / Viral

WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency

  22:42 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that mpox was no longer a global health emergency.
The World Health Organization said on Thursday that mpox was no longer a global health emergency, ending a near year-long alert for the viral disease that led to confirmed cases in more than a hundred countries.

The organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022 and backed its stand in November and February.

The WHO tag is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and unlock funding to collaborate on sharing of vaccines and treatments.

More than 87,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally from the beginning of 2022 through May 8 this year, according to WHO's latest report.

Although WHO had earlier in the year noted a sustained decline in the number of reported cases, it had also expressed concerns about a possible resurgence in some regions and persisting transmission in some countries.

