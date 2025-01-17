The power of Chinese app Xiaohongshu: Friends apart for 7 years reunited in just 22 hours

When American Katharina discovered Xiaohongshu, she wasn't expecting to kick off an international hunt for her long-lost middle school Chinese friend. But that's what happened.

When Katharina, an American TikTok user, discovered Xiaohongshu, she wasn't expecting to kick off an international hunt for her long-lost middle school Chinese friend named Simon. But that's exactly what happened. Armed with nothing but a blurry memory, she joined the Chinese social media platform on January 15 and posted a video, saying: "I need all netizens on this app to find him. Simon, I miss you. I miss our friendship." Katharina's story began in a private Catholic school in Iowa state, where, during her seventh grade, a Chinese exchange student named Simon showed up and became her best friend.

Chinese netizens, never ones to back down from a challenge, immediately rallied to her help. Comments flooded in: "Do you have a photo of Simon?" Katharina confessed that her school had a strict no-phone policy back then, so she was hunting down old classmates to see if anyone had a picture. Chinese netizens reassured her with the confidence of seasoned detectives: "Don't worry. If you have even one blurry photo, we'll find him," and, "Trust the speed of China!" And they delivered. Just 22 hours later, Simon himself appeared in the comments section. "It's me, Simon. I never dreamed that today I could see my good friend from many years ago. Thank you all on Xiaohongshu for your help." he wrote, sparking an explosion of excitement.