Let numbers tell: A graphic week from August 5 to 11
18:27 UTC+8, 2023-08-11 0
Welcome to a brand-new weekly column featuring a numerical view on the news of the week. Covering everything from politics and current affairs to entertainment, health and sports, the graphics will offer data-backed insights in a visual, informative and easy-to-understand way.
Li Yi / SHINE
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
