Actress Zhang Ziyi, rock singer Wang Feng announce divorce

Imaginechina

Celebrated Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, best known for her role in Ang Lee's Oscar-winning flick "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," and her husband Wang Feng, a rock singer, on Monday announced their divorce after eight years of marriage.

They made the announcement in a joint statement released on the Twitter-like (now X) Weibo.

The couple got married in 2015 and have two children, a daughter born in 2015 and a son born in 2020. They emphasized their commitment to raising their children together in the announcement.

The pair also underlined that their parting of ways was devoid of blame or betrayal and was a mature, shared decision. They hoped to receive understanding and support from their fans and the public.

Zhang and Wang added in the announcement that to protect their children and family, they will not provide any additional comments on the matter.