Biz / Auto

Shanghai's auto exports hit record high in 2021

Xinhua
  19:14 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0
The number and value of exported cars of Shanghai hit record highs in 2021, the municipal customs said Saturday.
Xinhua
  19:14 UTC+8, 2022-01-29       0

The number and value of exported cars of Shanghai hit record highs in 2021, the municipal customs said Saturday.

Last year, Shanghai exported 484,000 cars, with a total value of 57.01 billion yuan (US$8.95 billion), up 136 percent and 206 percent respectively from the previous year, official data showed.

Entering 2022, Shanghai's auto exports continued to maintain high-speed growth. As of January 26, more than 88,000 vehicles were exported via the city's Waigaoqiao Port, China's largest auto import and export port, a net increase of more than 33,000 vehicles over the same period last year.

To ensure a "zero-delay" auto export at customs, Waigaoqiao Port has launched a 24-hour service mechanism, been actively engaged in the docking of export enterprises and shipping routes, streamlined the clearance process and opened a green channel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     