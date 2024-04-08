Biz / Auto

Chinese EVs' competitive advantage by no means depends on subsidies: minister

Xinhua
  11:26 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
The accusations of "overcapacity" by the United States and Europe are groundless, he said.
Xinhua
  11:26 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0

Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of China, said on Sunday that Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers' rapid development is a result of constant tech innovations, well-established supply chain system and full market competition, not subsidies.

The accusations of "overcapacity" by the United States and Europe are groundless, he said.

Noting that the development of China's EV industry has made an important contribution to the global response to climate change as well as green and low-carbon transformation, Wang said the Chinese government will actively support enterprises in safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests.

In the face of external challenges and uncertainties, Wang said enterprises should enhance their internal capabilities, adhere to innovation, strengthen risk management and attach importance to green development.

Chinese enterprises, he said, should also deepen cooperation with local enterprises, seek common development, and act as firm participants and contributors in global green transformation.

Representatives from China Chamber of Commerce to the EU and more than 10 enterprises including Geely, SAIC, BYD and CATL attended the meeting, which focused on optimizing the global layout of Chinese enterprises and deepening the pragmatic cooperation between China and Europe in the EV industry.

During the meeting, participants expounded on their investment and operation in Europe, and their response to EU's anti-subsidy investigation.

They pledged to continue to promote scientific and technological innovation, uphold openness and cooperation, practice fair competition, actively respond to trade frictions, and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results through pragmatic cooperation with European partners.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
BYD
Geely
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     