Biz / Auto

China's Xiaomi to enter cut-throat EV market for the first time

AFP
  11:52 UTC+8, 2024-03-28       0
Chinese consumer tech giant Xiaomi will launch its first-ever EV at a press conference in Beijing today, injecting itself into a fiercely competitive sector.
AFP
  11:52 UTC+8, 2024-03-28       0
China's Xiaomi to enter cut-throat EV market for the first time
Imaginechina

A Xiaomi SU7 is on display at a Xiaomi Store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on March 28, 2024.

Chinese consumer tech giant Xiaomi will launch its first-ever EV at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday, injecting itself into a fiercely competitive sector in the world's largest car market.

China's EV sector has grown rapidly in recent years and dozens of domestic automakers are engaged in a stiff price war to get ahead in a crowded market.

Xiaomi is known around the world for affordable smartphones and sleek home appliances, and CEO Lei Jun says he is now putting his "reputation on the line" with the SU7 EV, and challenging Chinese car giant BYD and Elon Musk's Tesla.

Sleek, sporty, and available in blue bay, olive green or elegant grey, the SU7 even includes "sound simulation," Lei says, "to recreate the thrill of driving a sports car."

Lei has not divulged the price, but has promised it will be "the best-looking, best-driving and smartest car" costing under 500,000 yuan (US$69,200).

Analysts have said they expect it to come in at half that price.

"If my guess is correct, the 200,000 to 250,000 yuan range, that actually is the most competitive segment in the China EV space at the moment," Johnson Wan, an analyst at Jefferies Financial Group Inc, told Bloomberg.

The launch of the SU7 comes just days after BYD, the world's top seller of EVs, posted record annual profits as it pushes a rapid expansion overseas into countries in Southeast Asia, as well as further afield in Latin America and Europe.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Tesla
Lei Jun
BYD
Xiaomi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     