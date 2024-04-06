Biz / Auto

China's used vehicle sales up in first 2 months

Xinhua
  18:48 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0
China's used vehicle sales climbed 6.76 percent year on year in the first two months of the year, industry data showed.
Xinhua
  18:48 UTC+8, 2024-04-06       0

China's used vehicle sales climbed 6.76 percent year on year in the first two months of the year, industry data showed.

Some 2.89 million used vehicles were traded in the country in the January-February period, with a total transaction value nearing 195.93 billion yuan (US$27.62 billion), according to the China Automobile Dealers Association.

During the period, 154,200 used new-energy vehicles were traded nationwide, surging 83.3 percent year on year.

In February alone, 64,700 used NEVs were traded in the country, up 40.8 percent year on year, according to the data.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     