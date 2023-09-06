China's top academic literature database fined US$6.84m for mishandling personal information

CNKI, China's top academic literature database, announced on Wednesday its full compliance with a 50 million yuan (US$6.84 million) fine for mishandling personal information.

CFP

On September 1, the office reported that 14 apps operated by CNKI had violated the law by collecting personal information without consent, failing to provide an account cancellation function, and neglecting to promptly delete users' personal information after they canceled their accounts.

CNKI was penalized by the Office, receiving instructions to cease illegal handling of personal information and a fine of 50 million yuan imposed in accordance with relevant laws.

In response, CNKI stated on Wednesday that it will continue to enhance its personal information protection, data security, and network security control systems, taking practical actions to effectively safeguard national network data security.



On December 26 last year, CNKI was fined 87.6 million yuan by the state's market watchdog for monopolistic behavior.