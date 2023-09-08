﻿
Biz / Company

Rongrong inks deal to build 10.7 billion yuan manufacturing base

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:54 UTC+8, 2023-09-10       0
Lingang-based Shanghai Rongrong New Material Technology will build a factory in Guangxi's Baise City for R&D and manufacturing of commercial alumina continuous fiber products.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  10:54 UTC+8, 2023-09-10       0

A deal to invest 10.7 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) in an advanced manufacturing base in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region was inked in Shanghai on Friday.

Under the deal, Lingang-based Shanghai Rongrong New Material Technology would build a factory in Guangxi's Baise City to engage in research and development and manufacturing of commercial alumina continuous fiber products.

Upon completion, it is scheduled to produce 12,500 tons of alumina continuous fiber products every year.

Alumina continuous fiber is globally recognized as a new-generation temperature-resistant material, used in aviation, aerospace, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and other high-end sectors.

Rongrong is the first company in China and third in the world to have the industrial capacity to produce alumina continuous fiber. Notably, all equipment and techniques were created by the company.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     