Biz / Company

Apple Vision Pro comes to China, highly anticipated and highly priced

  21:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-28       0
Potential users get excited the device has gone on sale but their excitement is tempered by the high cost that puts it beyond reach for some and firmly in the luxury tech category.
SHINE

A visitor tries Apple Vision Pro at MWC Shanghai 2024, Asia's top telecom show.

Apple's highly anticipated AR device, the Vision Pro, went on sale in China on Friday. While the launch brings a wave of excitement for the burgeoning augmented reality (AR) market, and making people grappling with the hefty price tag.

Analysts and consumers expected enriched content, but also complained about the 29,999 yuan (US$4,109) starting price which placing it firmly in the luxury tech category.

Apple Vision Pro users in China can enjoy action-adventure, music, animation, documentaries, movies and TV series, spanning a variety of genres and formats including some with 180-degree views and 8K high definition, More localized content and applications will come to the market later this year, Apple said.

Zhou Lin / SHINE

A fan tries out the new Vision Pro at Apple's Jing'an Store on Friday.

Eager fans flocked to Apple's Jing'an Store to try and purchase the device, including some who had pre-ordered the product.

"The demo contents are impressing and immersive," Xiao Zhou, a Shanghai woman, said after watching a demo dinosaur video.

But the price is too high, she said. Zhou expressed interest in a future purchase at a lower price point, ideally under 20,000 yuan.

Localized content library and Migu's demo

International Data Corp (IDC), a US-based research firm, predicts the price will limit the Vision Pro to a niche market, primarily targeting business users and enthusiastic tech fans less concerned about cost. The hardware cost is expected to drop in about two years, Ye Qingqing, an IDC China analyst, said on Friday.

Migu, a subsidiary of China Mobile, is a frontrunner among Chinese firms offering Vision Pro content.

At the ongoing MWC Shanghai 2024, it is showcasing immersive football match demos on an Apple Vision Pro. Through on-site tests, users can watch matches in interactive and immersive ways, and "attend" games in a 3D display.

Through a dedicated Migu app, users can enjoy a new level of immersive sports broadcasting, encompassing NBA, CBA, Europe's top five soccer leagues, and WTT. The company plans to expand its library to include over 4,000 movies and dramas alongside 100 3D films.

Ti Gong

A visitor, wearing Vision Pro, watches Euro 2024 matches at Migu's booth at MWC Shanghai 2024.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
