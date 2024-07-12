Nvidia deepens ties with Chinese gaming industry on RTX and AI

Nvidia is integrating AI-powered technologies into the Chinese gaming landscape, as it brings real-time image enhancement tools to a growing number of local games and provides generative AI capabilities to top Chinese game developers.



The upcoming release of several games, operated or developed by leading Chinese companies including Tencent, NetEase, and Seasun, will incorporate Nvidia's advanced AI technology DLSS 3 (deep learning super sampling). This deep learning-based image enhancement boosts game performance while delivering real-time stunning visuals, Shanghai Daily learned at a Nvidia technology demonstration.

Thanks to Nvidia's ray tracing and DLSS technologies, "Delta Force: Hawk Ops" by Tencent will showcase realistic water reflections of tanks, while "Wuthering Waves" by Kuro Games will feature enhanced character animations during intense combat. Other games to support DLSS 3 include "Mecha BREAK" by Seasun, "Marvel Rivals" by NetEase, and highly anticipated title "Black Myth: Wukong," which will be launched next month by Hangzhou-based Game Science.