Nvidia deepens ties with Chinese gaming industry on RTX and AI

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:15 UTC+8, 2024-07-12       0
The synergy between AI and gaming is evident in the growing popularity of AI PCs, which often feature powerful RTX GPUs from Nvidia, a star and poster company of the AI era.
SHINE

People attend a Nvidia gaming and AI technology demonstration in Shanghai on Thursday.

Nvidia is integrating AI-powered technologies into the Chinese gaming landscape, as it brings real-time image enhancement tools to a growing number of local games and provides generative AI capabilities to top Chinese game developers.

The upcoming release of several games, operated or developed by leading Chinese companies including Tencent, NetEase, and Seasun, will incorporate Nvidia's advanced AI technology DLSS 3 (deep learning super sampling). This deep learning-based image enhancement boosts game performance while delivering real-time stunning visuals, Shanghai Daily learned at a Nvidia technology demonstration.

Thanks to Nvidia's ray tracing and DLSS technologies, "Delta Force: Hawk Ops" by Tencent will showcase realistic water reflections of tanks, while "Wuthering Waves" by Kuro Games will feature enhanced character animations during intense combat. Other games to support DLSS 3 include "Mecha BREAK" by Seasun, "Marvel Rivals" by NetEase, and highly anticipated title "Black Myth: Wukong," which will be launched next month by Hangzhou-based Game Science.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Iron Man appears in a cyberpunk-style Tokyo in the game "Marvel Rivals," which supports Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology.

More than 400 games now support DLSS, including 90 supporting the latest DLSS 3, with the number growing as more Chinese games support the sytstem.

Beyond graphics, Nvidia's ACE (Avatar Cloud Engine) generative AI microservice is gaining traction among Chinese game developers such as Tencent, Ourpalm, and Perfect World.

ACE empowers game developers to develop highly individualized, lifelike digital humans (non player characters) with natural language capabilities. Recent updates on demonstration included Chinese speech recognition and translation with on-device AI, streamlining the development process and reducing costs.

The synergy between AI and gaming is evident in the growing popularity of AI PCs, which often feature powerful Nvidia RTX GPUs.

More than 100 million computers globally use Nvidia RTX GPUs, while over 500 games and AI apps support its RTX technology.

Nvidia is now valued more than US$3.15 trillion, making it a star and poster company of the AI era.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Over 500 games and AI apps support Nvidia's RTX technology.

