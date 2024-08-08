﻿
Biz / Company

Hewlett Packard China denies reports of production shift

HP said it is firmly committed to its operations and development in China, and considered the country an indispensable part of its global supply chain.
Hewlett Packard China on Thursday denied reports that it would shift more than half of its computer production capacity away from China, emphasizing it considers the country "an indispensable part of the HP global supply chain."

HP, the world's second-largest personal computer vendor by sales volume, was reported to be planning to shift more than half of its computer production away from China amid concerns over geopolitical risks. The reports also said the company was looking at Singapore and Thailand as potential production destinations.

HP China called the reports "fake news."

"We are firmly committed to our operations and development in China, which is an indispensable part of HP's global supply chain," it said in a statement on Thursday.

HP China also said the company was actively optimizing strategies and increasing flexibility to better serve global customers and meet their diverse needs, to further enhance the resilience of the supply chain.

According to a Gartner report, HP was the No. 2 PC maker by sales globally with a 22.6 percent market share, following Lenovo's 24.4 percent share in the second quarter.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
HP
