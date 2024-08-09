Biz / Company

Marriott Bonvoy inks 3-year deal with Rolex Shanghai Masters

Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:30 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
Marriott International announced a three-year agreement between its Marriott Bonvoy travel program and the Rolex Shanghai Masters.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:30 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
Marriott Bonvoy inks 3-year deal with Rolex Shanghai Masters
Ti Gong

A tennis competition was held for children on Thursday.

Marriott International announced a three-year agreement between its Marriott Bonvoy travel program and the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

As one of the highlights of the 2024 season, Marriott Bonvoy will conduct an audition for 60 young tennis enthusiasts from its members' families to be Rolex Shanghai Masters Players Escorts, walking onto the court alongside the professional tennis players.

On Thursday, Jing'an District hosted a lively tennis competition, with two children serving as escorts. A master class will be organized later.

"We are thrilled to partner with Marriott Bonvoy to infuse more inspiration and vitality from tennis into travel experiences," said Huang Ming, general manager of Shanghai Juss Sports Event Management Co Ltd.

"The partnership enhances the tournament while nurturing the next generation's passion for the sport. We look forward to welcoming more travelers to Shanghai this October to feel the excitement of the Rolex Shanghai Masters and the passion for tennis."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Rolex
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     