Marriott Bonvoy inks 3-year deal with Rolex Shanghai Masters

Marriott International announced a three-year agreement between its Marriott Bonvoy travel program and the Rolex Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

As one of the highlights of the 2024 season, Marriott Bonvoy will conduct an audition for 60 young tennis enthusiasts from its members' families to be Rolex Shanghai Masters Players Escorts, walking onto the court alongside the professional tennis players.

On Thursday, Jing'an District hosted a lively tennis competition, with two children serving as escorts. A master class will be organized later.

"We are thrilled to partner with Marriott Bonvoy to infuse more inspiration and vitality from tennis into travel experiences," said Huang Ming, general manager of Shanghai Juss Sports Event Management Co Ltd.

"The partnership enhances the tournament while nurturing the next generation's passion for the sport. We look forward to welcoming more travelers to Shanghai this October to feel the excitement of the Rolex Shanghai Masters and the passion for tennis."