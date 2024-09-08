Fans celebrate 15 anniversary of Armor Hero
Hundreds of fans flocked to the Shanghai Film Art Center over the weekend to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Armor Hero, a popular China live-action hero drama.
Its new episodes will be broadcast in streaming sites later this year.
The Armor Hero dramas and films have attracted 9 billion online clicks in the 15 years, with total sales of 50 million toys.
Revenue hit 5 billion yuan (US$704 million), according to developer, Shenzhen-listed Alpha Animation and Culture.
A dozen human-size Armor Heroes are in the lobby of the film center, with limited-edition toy models and derivatives sales signed by actors or actresses in the popular drama.
"I slept only three hours last night," Xiao Li told Shanghai Daily. "I am so excited to see the heroes"
The majority of sci-fi genre of live-action feature dramas and films, with the themes of mechanical civilization and mecha transformations, are "imported products" by overseas developers.
Armor Hero is a China-developed title which has won millions of fans since 1999. In the new episodes, it will feature image of Chinese culture and myths, said Alpha Animation and Culture.
The company, founded in 1993, has transformed from a toy company to an entertainment firm with various business covering toy, novels, comics, animations, education and theme parks.
Shanghai is a modern city with strong backgrounds for culture, animation and eSports, which is a strategic market with huge user base, the company added.