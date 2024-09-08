Fans celebrate 15 anniversary of Armor Hero

Hundreds of fans flocked to the Shanghai Film Art Center over the weekend to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Armor Hero, a popular China live-action hero drama.

Its new episodes will be broadcast in streaming sites later this year.

The Armor Hero dramas and films have attracted 9 billion online clicks in the 15 years, with total sales of 50 million toys.

Revenue hit 5 billion yuan (US$704 million), according to developer, Shenzhen-listed Alpha Animation and Culture.

A dozen human-size Armor Heroes are in the lobby of the film center, with limited-edition toy models and derivatives sales signed by actors or actresses in the popular drama.