A personal message from Goodyear CEO Mark Stewart
It’s an honor for Goodyear to be part of the International Business Leaders’ Advisory Council (IBLAC), which serves as a great platform to share insights, with a special focus this year on how to make Shanghai better, driven by technology and innovation.
At Goodyear, innovation isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are. The automotive landscape is evolving rapidly, particularly with the rise of electric vehicles and autonomous technologies. Being competitive in the future means embracing innovation and forming strategic partnership with automakers and tech companies to develop cutting-edge tire and service solutions.
Recognizing the integral role tires play in both vehicle performance and safety, we leverage our leading tire technology and mobility solutions to support the evolving transportation landscape, and we are uniquely positioned to support growth in electric vehicles and autonomous driving.
The Goodyear Total Mobility ecosystem, which integrates advanced tire technologies with services that enhance fleet efficiency and sustainability, is helping fleet owners and operators manage their tire needs effectively, reducing costs and environmental impact. We’re also actively collaborating with technology partners of all sizes to integrate tire intelligence into advanced vehicle systems.
As China’s first foreign-invested tire manufacturer, Goodyear has been part of the Chinese market for 30 years. We have three manufacturing facilities in China, located in Dalian, Kunshan and Qingdao. Investment decisions are made based on the needs and demands of both the original equipment and replacement markets.
To provide a recent example, in 2023 we started work on the second phase of increasing capacity at our factory in Kunshan, which will significantly grow our production capacity for passenger vehicle tires. Our teams take enormous pride in tailoring products and services to meet the unique needs of Chinese consumers and the rapidly evolving Chinese automotive landscape.
China’s automotive market is characterized by rapid growth in electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies. Goodyear is excited about increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance tires, which are core competencies for us. We’re partnering with local automakers and technology firms as part of our commitment to collaborating with Chinese industry leaders to develop cutting-edge mobility solutions. To support the growth of electric vehicles, we recently launched the ElectricDrive product line.
Goodyear is also dedicated to sustainability, which connects with China’s commitment to a greener economy.
Last year, we completed Goodyear’s largest solar panel installation to date at our Goodyear Pulandian manufacturing plant in Dalian. The plant, as well as office and warehouse buildings, are now powered by more than 29,700 solar panels. These panels are estimated to reduce carbon emissions from purchased electricity by 17,000 metric tons per year over 25 years. We’re also focused on bringing more sustainable products to market, such as our industry-leading up to 70 percent sustainable material tire, which we plan to introduce to consumers later this year.
A vital hub
Shanghai is a vital hub for technological innovation, particularly within the automotive sector, and Goodyear is actively leveraging the city’s advancements to enhance our product offerings and drive strategic initiatives. The city’s vibrant ecosystem of technology and automotive expertise gives us a unique opportunity to collaborate with local manufacturers and innovators, keeping us at the forefront of industry development.
As one example, I’m very proud that Goodyear SightLine, our suite of tire intelligence technologies, was awarded 2024 Best Automotive Chip Product Award by China Electronics News this year, which is a testament to our continued investment in innovation.
As we continue to expand our presence in China, particularly in Shanghai, we are excited about the potential for growth and innovation. By leveraging local technological advancements and fostering strong partnerships, Goodyear is well-positioned to enhance our product offerings and contribute positively to the automotive landscape in Shanghai and across the Chinese mainland.
Embracing innovation and collaboration will be critical to our future success. By partnering with local manufacturers and technology firms, especially in dynamic markets like China, we can develop cutting-edge tire solutions that meet evolving consumer needs.
A strong commitment to sustainability is also critical. As we strive for net-zero emissions and increase our use of renewable energy, we will align our goals with global environmental priorities, helping balance environmental, social and financial demands.
Ultimately, it’s all about customers and consumers. Everything we do should help ensure that we anticipate and respond to market demands — and that we are easy to do business with.
Goodyear has done business internationally since nearly our inception more than 125 years ago. Today, we operate in almost every country around the world, with associates who represent their countries and communities and help us effectively go to market everywhere we have a presence, with their professional skill and special knowledge of the local cultures, languages and customs.
Despite the complexity of operating at a global scale, we take pride in the fact that every Goodyear associate is aligned through a set of overarching core values that include integrity in how we do business, a desire to serve our customers better than anyone else, and a focus on sustainability, among others.