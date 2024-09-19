A personal message from Goodyear CEO Mark Stewart

It’s an honor for Goodyear to be part of the International Business Leaders’ Advisory Council (IBLAC), which serves as a great platform to share insights, with a special focus this year on how to make Shanghai better, driven by technology and innovation.

At Goodyear, innovation isn’t just what we do — it’s who we are. The automotive landscape is evolving rapidly, particularly with the rise of electric vehicles and autonomous technologies. Being competitive in the future means embracing innovation and forming strategic partnership with automakers and tech companies to develop cutting-edge tire and service solutions.

Recognizing the integral role tires play in both vehicle performance and safety, we leverage our leading tire technology and mobility solutions to support the evolving transportation landscape, and we are uniquely positioned to support growth in electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

The Goodyear Total Mobility ecosystem, which integrates advanced tire technologies with services that enhance fleet efficiency and sustainability, is helping fleet owners and operators manage their tire needs effectively, reducing costs and environmental impact. We’re also actively collaborating with technology partners of all sizes to integrate tire intelligence into advanced vehicle systems.

As China’s first foreign-invested tire manufacturer, Goodyear has been part of the Chinese market for 30 years. We have three manufacturing facilities in China, located in Dalian, Kunshan and Qingdao. Investment decisions are made based on the needs and demands of both the original equipment and replacement markets.

To provide a recent example, in 2023 we started work on the second phase of increasing capacity at our factory in Kunshan, which will significantly grow our production capacity for passenger vehicle tires. Our teams take enormous pride in tailoring products and services to meet the unique needs of Chinese consumers and the rapidly evolving Chinese automotive landscape.

China’s automotive market is characterized by rapid growth in electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies. Goodyear is excited about increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance tires, which are core competencies for us. We’re partnering with local automakers and technology firms as part of our commitment to collaborating with Chinese industry leaders to develop cutting-edge mobility solutions. To support the growth of electric vehicles, we recently launched the ElectricDrive product line.

Goodyear is also dedicated to sustainability, which connects with China’s commitment to a greener economy.

Last year, we completed Goodyear’s largest solar panel installation to date at our Goodyear Pulandian manufacturing plant in Dalian. The plant, as well as office and warehouse buildings, are now powered by more than 29,700 solar panels. These panels are estimated to reduce carbon emissions from purchased electricity by 17,000 metric tons per year over 25 years. We’re also focused on bringing more sustainable products to market, such as our industry-leading up to 70 percent sustainable material tire, which we plan to introduce to consumers later this year.