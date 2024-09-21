Biz / Company

Fostering openness and collaboration to advance Shanghai's international sci-tech innovation centre initiative

Severin Schwan, chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Group and chairman of IBLAC, writes of Shanghai's transformation and his and Roche's honor to be part of it.
Fostering openness and collaboration to advance Shanghai's international sci-tech innovation centre initiative

Dr. Severin Schwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Roche Group & Chairman of IBLAC

Shanghai, as a pioneer in China’s ongoing reform, has been on an incredible journey, transforming from high-speed growth to high-quality development over the decade. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the initiative to establish Shanghai as a leading international sci-tech innovation centre, a key milestone towards being a pivotal player in global innovation.

For many years, the International Business Leaders’ Advisory Council (IBLAC) for the Mayor of Shanghai has served as a collaborative, future-oriented forum that brings together global insights in support of Shanghai’s ambitions, particularly its goal of becoming an innovation hub.

As a long-standing IBLAC member, Roche has attended the gathering for over 20 years, sharing our expertise. Personally, I am honoured to have been part of this journey during which I could experience Shanghai’s vitality and passion during the past 15 years.

Fostering openness and collaboration to advance Shanghai's international sci-tech innovation centre initiative

Openness, innovation and collaboration are key for high-quality development

This year, we will engage in discussions on how Shanghai can further advance towards an international sci-tech innovation centre. I am excited to collaborate with all IBLAC members, build on our successful partnerships with the Shanghai Municipal Government, and contribute to the high-quality development of Shanghai.

The IBLAC meeting shines a spotlight on “Openness,” “Innovation” and “Collaboration.” Openness is key, and Shanghai is leading the way. All this attracts IBLAC member companies, including Roche, to further our local presence and jointly advance key industries. Innovation is key, and that’s why Roche has been here for nearly 100 years since the company opened its first office in Shanghai in 1926. And collaboration is key, that is why Shanghai is on its way to becoming one of the world’s leading innovation hubs. All of this is even more important in times of geopolitical tensions and uncertainties. I believe that it is exactly in such times that the business community needs to stand up and help build bridges around the globe. We will continue our investment, enhance our end-to-end pharma value chain, and stay committed to sustainable development in Shanghai and China.

We outlined Roche’s ambitions for China: become one of the leading multinational companies in China, substantially increase the number of Roche medicines available to Chinese patients and bring more China originated innovations to patients across the country.

Steadfast commitment to robust innovation-friendly ecosystem

In the innovation realm, I am convinced that Shanghai can be at the forefront of global medical research with a thriving biotech sector, state-of-the-art hospitals and research institutions and a community where preventive healthcare is part of daily life.

As one of the first companies to be present in China, Roche remains committed to Chinese patients and customers in the long run. This is why Roche takes the lead in building an end-to-end pharma value chain across research, development, manufacturing, partnering and commercialisation.

Roche has always devoted itself to fulfilling its long-term commitment to the Chinese market by providing Chinese patients with first-class, differentiated medicines and diagnostics solutions, and empowering the local healthcare ecosystem. We are one of the first foreign pharmaceutical companies to establish a pharma R&D Centre in China, and we have continually increased our investment in developing new treatments for patients. Beyond our own R&D efforts, we advocate for and help foster an open and broad innovation ecosystem — it is in this spirit that we launched the Roche Accelerator in Pudong, Shanghai, to empower local innovation in China.

As we continue our innovation journey here, we are delighted to witness and contribute to enhanced cooperation within the innovation ecosystem. Also, we have been excited by the rise of open innovation hubs, particularly those established by multinational companies. These hubs foster innovation through stronger partnerships.

By prioritising openness and collaboration in science and technology, Shanghai is on track to nurturing a robust innovation-friendly ecosystem. Let’s drive this together, for the benefit of people in China and around the world.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Follow Us

