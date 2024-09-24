Huawei announces beta testing of new HarmonyOS next month

HarmonyOS Next, a new nature and upgraded Harmony system used in Huawei devices, will begin public beta testing from October 8, available initially in smartphone and tablet models, Huawei said in Shanghai on Tuesday.

HuaweiOS Next, which cuts ties with Google's Android, makes Huawei a growing third major operating system globally besides Android and iOS. It helps Huawei reduce reliance on American technologies and avoid related tech sanctions, industry insiders said.

The first batch of models supporting the new system include the Mate 60, Mate X5 and a MatePad Pro model. Users can upgrade the system through Huawei's app, Richard Yu, chairman of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, said.

Huawei also released a batch of products in Shanghai as its fall releases, covering the GT 5 watch, a 110-inch TV and an SUV with Huawei's autonomous driving system.

Huawei has sold more than 150 million wristband wearable devices globally.