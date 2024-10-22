iPhone prices cut by up to 1,600 yuan in China

Consumers are saving up to 1,600 yuan (US$225) on the latest iPhone 16 models for China's Singles' Day shopping event.

This is the first time Apple has slashed the prices of the new models released last month.

The discounts were being offered from Monday evening at Apple's official Tmall shop. All iPhone 16 models are eligible for a 500-yuan discount, reducing the starting price to 5,499 yuan for the base model and 9,499 yuan for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Customers can also get a free one-year Apple Care service and a trade-in discount of up to 1,100 yuan, bringing the total potential savings to 1,600 yuan.

Similar promotions are offered on other major e-commerce platforms, such as JD.com and Pinduoduo.

This aggressive price strategy is unusual for Apple, particularly so soon after releasing a new iPhone. It highlights the fierce competition the company faces in the Chinese market.

According to Counterpoint analysis, the early iPhone 16 sales in China increased 20 percent year on year in the first three weeks compared to the 2023 model.

During the same period, overall iPhone unit sales in China decreased by 2 percent. According to Counterpoint, this fall was due to decreasing sales of older models and the increased popularity of Huawei's Mate and Pura series.