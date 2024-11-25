Brother eyes Chinese MFP market, targeting families and leveraging the CIIE

Brother China, a key player in the multi-function printer (MFP) market, is increasing its market share by targeting the elderly and children with its new line of compact MFPs.

The company, which has participated in all seven China International Import Expo events, launched new devices in Shanghai after they debuted at the 2024 CIIE.

Brother has research, manufacturing and sales facilities in China, as the only regional market outside of Japan. Its China branch is uniquely positioned to conduct "second research and development" to meet the specific needs of Chinese consumers.

The tailored features include work-from-home functions, user-friendly designs for the elderly and students, remote printing capabilities as printed directly by Wi-Fi and WeChat, and compatibility with Huawei systems, according to Zhang Yan, president and chairman of Brother China.

Brother China has confirmed its participation in next year's CIIE event in Shanghai, which Zhang said shows its commitment to China.