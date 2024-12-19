﻿
Biz / Company

Domestic PlayStation5 Black Myth: Wukong is on its way

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:24 UTC+8, 2024-12-19       0
PS5 version said to offer a more affordable and easier method for playing the monkey king game, which requires high configuration in computers including costly graphic cards.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  18:24 UTC+8, 2024-12-19       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Zhu Shenshen.

The PlayStation 5 version of "Black Myth: Wukong ," a hit game title this year, will make its domestic debut soon, Sony said in Shanghai on Wednesday night.

It offers users a more affordable and easier method for playing the monkey king game, which requires high configuration in computers including costly graphic cards.

The domestic PS5 version is "in the process of preparation," indicating its debut soon, Sony said. The company was holding an event to celebrate game console PlayStation's 10th anniversary in the Chinese mainland market.

"Black Myth: Wukong," a game developed by Chinese firm Game Science, has won the Best Action Game and Players' Voice awards at The Game Awards (TGA) 2024, the Oscars of the gaming world. It also earned nominations for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, and Best Action Game.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Sony
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     