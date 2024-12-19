Domestic PlayStation5 Black Myth: Wukong is on its way

The PlayStation 5 version of "Black Myth: Wukong ," a hit game title this year, will make its domestic debut soon, Sony said in Shanghai on Wednesday night.



It offers users a more affordable and easier method for playing the monkey king game, which requires high configuration in computers including costly graphic cards.

The domestic PS5 version is "in the process of preparation," indicating its debut soon, Sony said. The company was holding an event to celebrate game console PlayStation's 10th anniversary in the Chinese mainland market.

"Black Myth: Wukong," a game developed by Chinese firm Game Science, has won the Best Action Game and Players' Voice awards at The Game Awards (TGA) 2024, the Oscars of the gaming world. It also earned nominations for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, and Best Action Game.