China extends tariff exemption on some US goods

China will continue to exempt certain US goods from additional tariffs until September this year, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said Friday.

The country announced in February last year that 65 items from the United States would be excluded from the second round of tariff countermeasures against the US Section 301 measures, effective from February 28, 2020 to February 27, 2021.

After the extension, the exemption will last until September 16, 2021, the commission said in a statement.