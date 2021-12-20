Biz / Economy

Shanghai's high-end equipment sector output to hit US$109.5 billion by 2025

Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  21:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
By 2020, the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan, the city's high-equipment output was worth US$91 billion, accounting for more than 15 percent of gross industrial output.
Yuan Luhang
Yuan Luhang
  21:10 UTC+8, 2021-12-20       0
Shanghai's high-end equipment sector output to hit US$109.5 billion by 2025

A woman photographs a model of a C919, China's home-developed aircraft, during an industry fair.

The high-end equipment industry in Shanghai will step up its scale during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) with its output value reaching 700 billion yuan (US$109.5 billion).

By 2020, the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan, the city's high-equipment output was worth 580 billion yuan, accounting for more than 15 percent of gross industrial output value.

"The development of the high-end equipment industry, one of the pillars of a great power, can best reflect the development of a country's manufacturing industry," said Han Dadong, head of the Smart Manufacturing Promotion Department at the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

"That's why we made this plan specially for the high-end equipment industry after rolling out the 14th Five-Year plan for advanced manufacturing earlier this year."

The plan focused on improving the innovation capability and digitalization of the industry.

By 2025, the number of national and city-level enterprise technology innovation centers will be increased to 100 from 83 and key equipment breakthroughs will reach 300 from 250.

The integration of high-end equipment production and emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet of Things and big data will be further deepened. By 2025, city-level smart factories of high-end equipment will rise to 40 from 14.

The sector covers smart manufacturing equipment such as robots, civil aerospace equipment, civilian ships and marine engineering equipment, high-end energy equipment such as wind turbines, energy conservation and environmental protection equipment, high-end medical equipment and microelectronics equipment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     