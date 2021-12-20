Shanghai's high-end equipment sector output to hit US$109.5 billion by 2025

By 2020, the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan, the city's high-equipment output was worth US$91 billion, accounting for more than 15 percent of gross industrial output.

The high-end equipment industry in Shanghai will step up its scale during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) with its output value reaching 700 billion yuan (US$109.5 billion).

By 2020, the end of the 13th Five-Year Plan, the city's high-equipment output was worth 580 billion yuan, accounting for more than 15 percent of gross industrial output value.

"The development of the high-end equipment industry, one of the pillars of a great power, can best reflect the development of a country's manufacturing industry," said Han Dadong, head of the Smart Manufacturing Promotion Department at the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

"That's why we made this plan specially for the high-end equipment industry after rolling out the 14th Five-Year plan for advanced manufacturing earlier this year."

The plan focused on improving the innovation capability and digitalization of the industry.

By 2025, the number of national and city-level enterprise technology innovation centers will be increased to 100 from 83 and key equipment breakthroughs will reach 300 from 250.

The integration of high-end equipment production and emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial Internet of Things and big data will be further deepened. By 2025, city-level smart factories of high-end equipment will rise to 40 from 14.

The sector covers smart manufacturing equipment such as robots, civil aerospace equipment, civilian ships and marine engineering equipment, high-end energy equipment such as wind turbines, energy conservation and environmental protection equipment, high-end medical equipment and microelectronics equipment.