China's foreign trade volume exceeds US$6 trillion for first time, in 2021

China's foreign trade volume reached US$6.05 trillion in 2021, surpassing the US$6 trillion mark for the first time, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Calculated in Chinese yuan, China's foreign trade volume reached a record high of 39.1 trillion yuan last year, up 21.4 percent from 2020. Exports came in at 21.73 trillion yuan, a 21.2-percent increase from a year earlier, while imports totalled 17.37 trillion yuan, up 21.5 percent, according to the GAC data.

GAC spokesperson Li Kuiwen said the resilience of China's economy and the recovery of the global economy helped the country to maintain strong growth momentum in trade.