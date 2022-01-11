Shanghai's Pudong targets GDP growth of 6.5 pct in 2022

Shanghai's Pudong New Area is striving to notch a year-on-year GDP growth of 6.5 percent this year, local authorities said yesterday.

According to a preliminary estimate, Pudong's GDP hit 1.45 trillion yuan (US$227.7 billion) in 2021, up about 10 percent over 2020, said Hang Yingwei, head of the new area, during its ongoing legislative session.

For the next five years, Pudong has set the goal of raising its total economic output to 2 trillion yuan, with the per capita GDP and per capita disposable income exceeding 300,000 yuan and 100,000 yuan, respectively.

Since being designated a new area in 1990, Pudong has become popular with investors and innovators.