China's cargo transportation sees robust recovery: official

Xinhua
  08:26 UTC+8, 2022-05-12
China's cargo transportation has recorded a steady recovery as the country introduced multiple measures to ensure smooth logistics and supply, a transport official said.
Xinhua
  08:26 UTC+8, 2022-05-12       0

China's cargo transportation has recorded a steady recovery as the country introduced multiple measures to ensure smooth logistics and supply, a transport official said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the number of trucks running on expressways nationwide topped 7.21 million, up 25.65 percent from April 10, said Li Guoping with the Ministry of Transport.

With the joint efforts of various regions and departments, the unsmooth logistics flow, triggered by the COVID-19 resurgence, has been initially eased and major logistics indicators have continued to improve, Li said.

On Tuesday, the country's railway and road cargo volume rose 5.71 percent and 6.16 percent, respectively from April 18. Cargo throughput at China's major ports rose 1.12 percent, while business volume of postal and express services increased by around 20 percent.

The ministry will work with relevant departments to ensure smooth and orderly transportation and logistics, and provide strong support for stabilizing the industrial chains and supply chains, Li said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
