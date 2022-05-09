Biz / Economy

China's economy to roar back despite lockdown: British media

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2022-05-09       0
By autumn, with temporary lockdowns forgotten, the ports reopened and restrictions lifted, China's economy will roar back once again, an opinion piece in The Telegraph said.
Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2022-05-09       0

By autumn, with temporary lockdowns in China forgotten, the ports reopened and restrictions lifted, China's economy will roar back once again, according to an opinion piece in The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the United States and Europe "are back in recession and working out how to pay for the ruinous cost of closing down society in 2020," said Matthew Lynn, a financial columnist, in the article published on Friday.

Noting that the "China bears are out in force," Lynn said their pessimistic predictions about China are tempting but "fundamentally flawed."

"Lockdowns might be harsh, but they will make sure the health care system is able to cope while vaccination delivers enough immunity to deal with the virus," he said, adding that by the autumn, the rise of the Chinese economy "will be back on track."

Lynn noted that the latest evidence suggests three doses of vaccine by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac are "at least as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna shots, and possibly even better for the over-80s, the most crucial sector of society to protect."

"When the final tally is reckoned, China's death rate will probably be lower than most other countries, and at far lower cost," he added.

"The rise of China, and its powerhouse economy, remains by far the most important story of the 21st century," he said, noting that COVID-19 and a few weeks of lockdown in major cities "won't prove its undoing. It is far too strong for that, and has too much momentum behind it."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     