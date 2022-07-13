Biz / Economy

Despite fall, Shanghai consumer, investor confidence stays positive

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  18:22 UTC+8, 2022-07-13       0
Shanghai's consumer and investor confidence both fell but stayed generally positive in the second quarter of this year, according to a latest survey by a local university.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  18:22 UTC+8, 2022-07-13       0

Shanghai's consumer and investor confidence both fell but stayed generally positive in the second quarter of this year, according to a latest survey.

The Shanghai University of Finance and Economics' quarterly Consumer Confidence in Shanghai Index tumbled 12.7 points from the first quarter of 2022 to 104.4 points, and was 17.4 points lower than a year earlier.

The university's Index of Investor Confidence was 108 points, edging down 1.46 points from the previous quarter and 17.54 points lower from the same period last year.

For both indexes, a reading above 100 signifies optimism. Below 100 indicates pessimism.

The slump in consumer confidence can be mainly attributed to the two-month lockdown in Shanghai over the recent COVID-19 resurgence, which heightened residents' concerns over the economy, employment and income trends, said Xu Guoxiang, director of the university's Applied Statistics Research Center.

Meanwhile, the grim international economic situation, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the intensified international geopolitical competition all led to huge uncertainties and challenges in the global economy, Xu added.

The sub-index for consumers' evaluation of Shanghai's economy plunged 23.2 points from the first quarter to 124.09 points, a slump of 25.6 points from a year earlier.

But boosted by the orderly resumption of production and work, consumers were upbeat on future economic development (whose sub-index scored 124.1 points) than their evaluation of the current economic situation, Xu noted, expecting consumer confidence to rebound with economic recovery.

Their evaluation index of income, however, dived sharply to a record low of 91 points, the second time it has fallen below 100.

The sub-index of purchase intentions was the one that changed the least, shedding 2 points from the previous quarter to 89.7 points in April-June.

Among them, the intention to buy cars and durables saw quarter-on-quarter gains of 5.2 points and 13.8 points, respectively, to 90 points and 111.9 points, as the pandemic, to some extent, led to higher demand for such products.

The index of home-buying intentions, however, plummeted 24.8 points on the quarter while falling 17.8 points from a year earlier.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     