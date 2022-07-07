Shanghai ranks No.1 nationally for salaries in Q2

While Shanghai's economy was hit hard by the pandemic during the quarter, job-seekers were paid higher on average despite reduced overall recruitment.

HelloRF

Shanghai had the highest average monthly salary – 14,775 yuan (US$2,200) – among the 38 major Chinese cities monitored by online recruitment platform Zhaopin.com in the second quarter.

That was an 11.6 percent increase for the country's financial hub from the previous three months.



While Shanghai's economy was hit hard by the pandemic during the quarter, job-seekers were paid higher on average despite reduced overall recruitment.

The growth, Zhaopin.com said, was largely attributed to the rising share of jobs with good pay in areas such as software development, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as swell as a big pay rise for positions such as chefs and supermarket and hotel workers.

Because of demand for these workers, enterprises raised salaries to attract talent.

The national average salary went up 3.3 percent to 10,341 yuan a month in the April-June period.



The job market in Beijing saw a similar pattern to that in Shanghai. In the second quarter, workers in the capital enjoyed a 6.6-percent salary increase, driven by industries like biomedical, semiconductors and autos.

Cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Zhuhai in the Pearl River Delta and Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou and Ningbo in the Yangtze River Delta remain attractive to professionals.

Dongguan, Xiamen and Wuhan, for the first time ever, saw their average monthly salary break the 10,000 yuan mark.

By industry, finance and the Internet were among those offering the most competitive salaries, while technical occupations in the biology, integrated circuits and auto sectors saw the largest salary jumps in the second quarter.

Job-seekers with higher degrees tended to draw higher salaries. People with doctorates, for instance, earned 30,341 yuan per month on average.