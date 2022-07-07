Biz / Economy

Shanghai ranks No.1 nationally for salaries in Q2

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:13 UTC+8, 2022-07-07       0
While Shanghai's economy was hit hard by the pandemic during the quarter, job-seekers were paid higher on average despite reduced overall recruitment.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  17:13 UTC+8, 2022-07-07       0
Shanghai ranks No.1 nationally for salaries in Q2
HelloRF

Shanghai had the highest average monthly salary – 14,775 yuan (US$2,200) – among the 38 major Chinese cities monitored by online recruitment platform Zhaopin.com in the second quarter.

That was an 11.6 percent increase for the country's financial hub from the previous three months.

While Shanghai's economy was hit hard by the pandemic during the quarter, job-seekers were paid higher on average despite reduced overall recruitment.

The growth, Zhaopin.com said, was largely attributed to the rising share of jobs with good pay in areas such as software development, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as swell as a big pay rise for positions such as chefs and supermarket and hotel workers.

Because of demand for these workers, enterprises raised salaries to attract talent.

The national average salary went up 3.3 percent to 10,341 yuan a month in the April-June period.

The job market in Beijing saw a similar pattern to that in Shanghai. In the second quarter, workers in the capital enjoyed a 6.6-percent salary increase, driven by industries like biomedical, semiconductors and autos.

Cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Zhuhai in the Pearl River Delta and Hangzhou, Nanjing, Suzhou and Ningbo in the Yangtze River Delta remain attractive to professionals.

Dongguan, Xiamen and Wuhan, for the first time ever, saw their average monthly salary break the 10,000 yuan mark.

By industry, finance and the Internet were among those offering the most competitive salaries, while technical occupations in the biology, integrated circuits and auto sectors saw the largest salary jumps in the second quarter.

Job-seekers with higher degrees tended to draw higher salaries. People with doctorates, for instance, earned 30,341 yuan per month on average.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     