China's foreign trade of goods jumped 10.1 percent year on year to 27.3 trillion yuan (US$3.95 trillion) during the first eight months of the year, official data showed on Wednesday.

Exports rose 14.2 percent year on year to 15.48 trillion yuan, while imports increased 5.2 percent from a year ago to 11.82 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.