China's resident nominal disposable income up 5% in 2022

China's per capita disposable income stood at 36,883 yuan (US$5,487) in 2022, up 5 percent year on year in nominal terms.

China's per capita disposable income stood at 36,883 yuan (US$5,487) in 2022, up 5 percent year on year in nominal terms, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

After deducting price factors, per capita disposable income rose 2.9 percent from the previous year.

The growth of resident income was basically in line with the expansion of the Chinese economy, and rural residents saw a faster income growth than urban residents last year, according to the NBS press conference.

Tuesday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3 percent year on year to a record high of 121.0207 trillion yuan in 2022.