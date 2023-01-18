China's FDI inflow up 6.3% in 2022 to 1.23t yuan

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.3 percent year on year to 1.23 trillion yuan in 2022.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, expanded 6.3 percent year on year to 1.23 trillion yuan in 2022, the Ministry of Commerce said Wednesday.

In US dollar terms, the FDI inflow went up 8 percent year on year to US$189.13 billion.