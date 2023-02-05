China's major furniture makers see profits rise in 2022

Total profits of China's major furniture manufacturers expanded 7.9 percent in 2022, official data showed.

These companies raked in 47.12 billion yuan (US$7 billion) in profits last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Their combined operating revenue declined 8.1 percent from a year ago to 762.41 billion yuan, the data revealed.

Major furniture manufacturers are companies with an annual operating revenue of at least 20 million yuan.