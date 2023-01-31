China's manufacturing PMI expands in January

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.1 in January, up from 47 in last December.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.1 in January, up from 47 in last December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

The sub-index for large enterprises stood at 52.3 in January, up 4 percentage points from the previous month.

Demand in the manufacturing market also rebounded, with the sub-index for new orders gaining 7 percentage points from a month earlier to 50.9.

The sub-index for production stood at 49.8, up 5.2 percentage points from last December, the data showed.