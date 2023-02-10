﻿
Biz / Economy

China's consumer price grow 2.1% in January

Xinhua
  15:36 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.1 percent year on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.
Xinhua
  15:36 UTC+8, 2023-02-10       0

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 2.1 percent year on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday.

The CPI uptick in January can be partly attributed to the Spring Festival holiday boom and the optimized epidemic response, according to Dong Lijuan, a senior statistician with the NBS.

On a monthly basis, the CPI edged up 0.8 percent. Food prices rose 2.8 percent in January. The growth expanded by 2.3 percentage points month on month, and raised monthly consumer inflation by about 0.52 percentage points, according to the data.

Specifically, the price of pork, a staple meat in China, slumped 10.8 percent in January from the previous month, as the supply of pork continues to increase, Dong said.

However, pork prices still hiked 11.8 percent year on year, narrowing by 10.4 percentage points from the previous month.

Non-food prices rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier. The price growth of gasoline, diesel, and liquified petroleum gas went up by 5.5 percent, 5.9 percent, and 4.9 percent year on year, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the surge in demand for travel and entertainment after the adjustment of the country's COVID-19 response buoyed the prices of plane tickets, movie and show tickets and tours by 20.3 percent, 10.7 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively, according to Dong.

Friday's data also showed that China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, slid 0.8 percent year on year in January.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     