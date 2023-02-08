﻿
Biz / Economy

US official data show goods trade with China hits record despite decoupling rhetoric

Xinhua
  16:35 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0
Newly released US official data showed that goods trade between the United States and China hit a record US$690.6 billion in 2022.
Xinhua
  16:35 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0

Newly released US official data showed that goods trade between the United States and China hit a record US$690.6 billion in 2022, indicating robust trade growth amid bilateral tensions and decoupling rhetoric.

The US Commerce Department data, which are not adjusted for inflation, showed that goods exports to China increased by US$2.4 billion to US$153.8 billion and imports increased by US$31.8 billion to US$536.8 billion.

The data showed that despite the US government's decisions to impose tariffs and export controls and some politicians' rhetoric to decouple from China, trade growth between the two major economies remains robust.

Bilateral trade relations have reached a low point since 2018, when former US President Donald Trump launched a trade war with China, unilaterally imposing tariffs on over US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods. Since taking office, current President Joe Biden has not yet made a decision to scrap any Trump-era tariffs.

William Reinsch, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying that the latest data showed that "consumers have minds of their own."

"At the market level, we're still doing a lot of business...The macro relationship hasn't changed that much; we're still trading a lot," said Reinsch, who also served as the under-secretary of commerce for export administration during the Clinton administration.

Decoupling isn't yet happening in any significant way, not by a long shot, and isn't likely to, Foreign Policy magazine said in an analysis. It quoted US business insiders as saying that the US-China economic relationship remains profound and is growing deeper in many sectors and that a decoupling will undercut US global competitiveness.

"The bottom line is that exports to China help a range of industries across the United States stay profitable and competitive," President of the US-China Business Council (USCBC) Craig Allen said earlier.

"They also support American jobs, from the tourism industry to farmers and ranchers in Iowa, to chipmakers in Oregon, and to innovative drugmakers in North Carolina," Allen added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     