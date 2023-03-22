﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai beefs up efforts on investment promotion over three months

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Shanghai aims to launch eight major campaigns over three months featuring important investment projects and promotional activities, to boost economic confidence and recovery.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:40 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0

Editor's Note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the waves of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

Shanghai beefs up efforts on investment promotion over three months

Eight major campaigns featuring important investment projects and investment promotion activities are expected to be launched in the city over the next three months, the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday.

The annual Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference will be held in early April to mark the city's latest efforts to boost confidence in winning the battle for economic recovery and revitalization.

It's also expected to inject strong momentum into Shanghai's economic development in the next stage.

A series of major investment projects in the city's pillar industries, namely, integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, will be unveiled during the conference.

It will also work with professional investment promotion teams to attract capital for specialty industry clusters that fit well with the city's economic and urban planning.

The city's officials will also extend invitations to global investors to further enhance Shanghai's global influence.

Major construction projects in the city's five "new cities" will also be announced in the near future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     