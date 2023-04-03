﻿
Biz / Economy

Global investment conference to be held in Shanghai, presenting urban allure

The Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference will be held on April 6. The event is held annually in an effort to attract more investment from global businesses.
Editor's Note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is keen to ride the waves of economic revitalization to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

The annual Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference will kick off on Thursday, and mark the beginning of a new wave of investment initiatives throughout the city.

The Conference, to be held at the Shanghai Expo Center, serves as a crucial platform for Shanghai to increase its efforts in investment promotion and showcase its excellent investment environment to the world.

Since its inception in 2021, it has been held twice, with an enthusiastic response from all sectors of society. More than 500 major industrial projects were signed in the first two sessions, with a total investment of over 1 trillion yuan (US$145 billion), injecting powerful momentum into Shanghai's industrial and economic development.

This year's conference set goals to create positive signals, showcase investment opportunities and boost investment confidence.

It invites leading domestic and international enterprises and entrepreneurs to showcase the vibrancy and urban allure of Shanghai, and encourage global investment in the city.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive package of investment promotion policies will be launched, showing Shanghai's confidence in attracting investment and talent from around the world.

So far, over 300 domestic and foreign companies and organizations have confirmed their attendance, along with over 400 guests, including a group of influential international guests and leading professionals.

To enhance the conference's influence at home and abroad, this year's event has specially invited executives from Fortune Global 500 companies, some embassy officials, and relevant personnel from international business associations.

Representatives from various companies such as state-owned enterprises, foreign enterprises, and private enterprises will deliver speeches, sharing their experiences and perspectives on investment in Shanghai.

Also of note, highlighting the importance of talent recruitment and retention, this year's conference will for the first time introduce a new signing ceremony between scientists and corporate institutions.

It extends a warm invitation to both domestic and international scientists and top talent in the industry, to facilitate more collaborations between talented individuals and key enterprises and institutions. This will accelerate the transformation of core technological achievements and provide talent and technological support for the high-quality development of industries in the city.

With the event as a prelude, a new round of investment promotion activities will be held in the coming months to further advance Shanghai's investment attraction efforts, Liu Ping, deputy director of the city's Commission of Economy and Informatization, revealed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Follow Us

