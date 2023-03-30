Shanghai unveils industrial digitalization 'lighthouse' applications and investment

By 2025, Shanghai will enhance industrial digitalization with smart factories and digital diagnosis. The blueprint aims to cover 80 percent of large-scale manufacturing citywide.

Shanghai revealed more industrial application, investment and plans to boost industrial and manufacturing digitalization, with a "Shanghai Format" blueprint to facilitate innovation and economy, city officials said.



During the digitalization process, people should pay more attention to industrial cybersecurity and data management to avoid related risks, industry officials said.



By 2025, Shanghai will offer "digital diagnosis" covering 80 percent of big-scale manufacturing enterprises citywide. They will also build 200 lighthouse smart factories, establish a core industrial Internet industry valued over 200 billion yuan (US$28.9 billion), and construct 10 demo industrial zones, according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, the local industry regulator.

The format is called Gongfu Shanghai, literally meaning empowering industrial development. It will help Shanghai build a complete industrial digitalization ecosystem with global influence.

In one Gongfu conference this week, five demonstration digital transformation scenarios are introduced, covering steel, biomedical, equipment manufacturing and aerospace industries .



They cover 5G, software, and artificial intelligence tech applications used in steel production, drug and vaccine research and aerospace data analysis. All the services include cloud-based "low code" mode, which require almost no programming skill thresholds for users.

Also during the conference, Baoshan District officials announced investing 1 billion yuan annually to support industrial digitalization.

At another conference, the economy and IT commission warned of data security risks, with more autonomous, remote-control and data-driven applications in the industrial Internet.

Firms like Caijiang and Sangfor shared visions on industrial digitalization and security. Shanghai-based Caijiang also launched a new industrial cloud service on Thursday.